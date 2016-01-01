Overview

Dr. Randy Buckles, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Buckles works at Buckles Family Healthcare in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.