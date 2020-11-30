See All Pediatricians in New Hyde Park, NY
Pediatrics
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Randy Alevi, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Alevi works at Hebroni & Alevi Mds in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    New Hyde Park Office
    1575 Hillside Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (516) 616-0456
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2020
    Dr. Alevi was an absolute pleasure to see! She was kind, thorough, and my kids left the office smiling. All of the staff was very attentive. I would highly recommend the office!
    Nov 30, 2020
    About Dr. Randy Alevi, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1053723452
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Alevi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alevi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alevi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alevi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alevi works at Hebroni & Alevi Mds in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alevi’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alevi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alevi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alevi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alevi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

