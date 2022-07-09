Dr. Randy Alejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Alejo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Alejo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.
Dr. Alejo works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr Ste 104, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 853-8050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alejo?
Dr. Alejo was wonderful and caring. I had 3 biopsies to investigate post menopausal bleeding and then a D&C with a Hysteroscopy to make sure we were not missing anything, like cancer. He was very supportive/communicative and empathetic. The 1st biopsy was horrible, no numbing and painful. When Dr. Alejo was assigned to my medical care, he did everything he could to get me relaxed and provided numbing medicine for the next 2 biopsies and anesthesia for the D&C. I highly recommend Dr. Alejo!!!!
About Dr. Randy Alejo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922204775
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alejo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alejo works at
Dr. Alejo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alejo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Alejo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alejo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.