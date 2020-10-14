Dr. Randy Agolia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agolia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Agolia, MD
Dr. Randy Agolia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
O Fallon Pediatrics20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 220, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-3333Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Agolia serviced me as a teenager and I always felt I was in good hands under his care. Now, I am one month into motherhood and as a new parent I can tell you that I could not have asked for a more kind, considerate, and thorough practitioner to see my baby. He makes my husband and I both feel heard and makes himself available to answer any questions we may run into. I would recommend him to anyone wanting to find a provider who truly cares about his patients and takes his time with determining best course of action whatever the circumstance.
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Agolia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agolia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agolia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Agolia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agolia.
