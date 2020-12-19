Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Urology, LLC2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 673-1600
-
2
New Jersey Urology17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 303, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 853-0955
-
3
Somers Point731 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions (877) 388-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ackerman?
GREAT UROLOGIST EXPLAINS WELL GREAT "BEDSIDE MANNER"
About Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205893807
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Newark
- UMDNJ/Univ Hospital
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.