Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD

Urology
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Ackerman works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ and Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 673-1600
    New Jersey Urology
    17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 303, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 853-0955
    Somers Point
    731 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 388-2778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2020
    GREAT UROLOGIST EXPLAINS WELL GREAT "BEDSIDE MANNER"
    — Dec 19, 2020
    About Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205893807
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ-Newark
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ/Univ Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

