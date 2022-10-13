See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Randolph Steinhagen, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randolph Steinhagen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Steinhagen works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-3547
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai
    1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-3547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fistula

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 13, 2022
    He was able to very quickly identify my problem and then schedule my outpatient surgery 2 days later! His explanations were very clear and his time was very attentive.
    — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Randolph Steinhagen, MD
    About Dr. Randolph Steinhagen, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1457328858
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randolph Steinhagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinhagen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinhagen works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Steinhagen’s profile.

    Dr. Steinhagen has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinhagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinhagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinhagen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinhagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinhagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.