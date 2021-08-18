Overview

Dr. Randolph Shey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Shey works at Neuromedical Diagnostic Med Grp in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.