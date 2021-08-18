Dr. Randolph Shey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Shey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randolph Shey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Shey works at
Locations
Atlantic Urology Medical Group Inc.701 E 28th St Ste 319, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-3656
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So kind and knowledgeable he is an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Randolph Shey, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shey works at
Dr. Shey has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.