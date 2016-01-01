Overview

Dr. Randolph Rough, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Graz and is affiliated with Adair County Memorial Hospital, Mahaska Health Partnership, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Mercyone Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Rough works at Iowa Heart Center - West in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.