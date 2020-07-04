Dr. Randolph Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Richards, MD
Overview
Dr. Randolph Richards, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Locations
Central Tennessee ENT787 Weatherly Dr Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 647-1255
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry County Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sure, some of the comments concerning his “bed side manner” are correct. He is direct and to the point, however does that really matter when he knows what he’s doing and corrects your problem? Solved a problem I had for years. Was prompt and knew exactly what needed done. I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Randolph Richards, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174637946
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
