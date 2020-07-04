Overview

Dr. Randolph Richards, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Henry County Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Richards works at Central Tennessee ENT in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.