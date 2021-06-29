Dr. Randolph Panetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Panetta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randolph Panetta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Panetta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Starling Cardiology1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 258-3477Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
NCH Heart Institute399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4200
-
3
Glastonbury289 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (869) 258-3477
-
4
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 258-3477
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panetta?
Chose the NCH Briggs cardiac unit to investigate heart irregularity issues. After meeting with a cardiac specialist PCP, I was thoroughly tested (echo, holter, and stress). All of the providers were highly competent, considerate, and helpful. I was assigned to Dr. Panetta to interpret the results.
About Dr. Randolph Panetta, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952310476
Education & Certifications
- UConn
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panetta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panetta works at
Dr. Panetta has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Panetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.