Overview

Dr. Randolph Panetta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Panetta works at DAVID K EMMEL, MD in Wethersfield, CT with other offices in Naples, FL, Glastonbury, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.