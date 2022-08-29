Overview

Dr. Randolph O'Hara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. O'Hara works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA with other offices in Hermosa Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.