Dr. Randolph Martin, MD

Cardiology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randolph Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital and HSHS St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Randolph S Martin MD Sc in Springfield, IL with other offices in Champaign, IL, Urbana, IL and Rantoul, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Randolph S Martin MD Sc
    319 E Madison St Ste 2D, Springfield, IL 62701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 546-0750
  2. 2
    Carle Clinic Association PC
    1701 Curtis Rd, Champaign, IL 61822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 365-6200
  3. 3
    Drs. Johnson, Kala, Kaliani, Kyrouac, Muthekepalli
    1818 E Windsor Rd, Urbana, IL 61802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 255-9646
  4. 4
    Carle Foundation Hospital (rantoul)
    1540 E Grove Ave, Rantoul, IL 61866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 893-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carle Foundation Hospital
  • Hillsboro Area Hospital
  • HSHS St. Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Randolph Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1366436818
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Stony Brook U
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
