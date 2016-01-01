Overview

Dr. Randolph Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital and HSHS St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Randolph S Martin MD Sc in Springfield, IL with other offices in Champaign, IL, Urbana, IL and Rantoul, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.