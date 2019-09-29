Overview

Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.