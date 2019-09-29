Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
He is very knowledgeable, patient, listens and takes excellent care. He answers questions and is very accessible
About Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588753032
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marshall speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.