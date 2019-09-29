See All Vascular Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Marshall works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2019
    He is very knowledgeable, patient, listens and takes excellent care. He answers questions and is very accessible
    — Sep 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588753032
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marshall works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marshall’s profile.

    Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

