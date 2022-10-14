Dr. Randolph Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Malone, MD
Dr. Randolph Malone, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Overland Park11725 W 112th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 469-5452Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
This physician really knows his stuff and he is so NICE and PERSONABLE! I was very impressed with how much time he took to explain my symptoms, what caused them, and what plan of care he was going to do for me. I am an RN and have worked with countless doctors, both good and bad, so please take my review to heart when I say this physician is THE cream of the crop. I went into my appointment yesterday not having breathed properly for over 3 months, always stuffed up/runny nose/coughing, having attributed all this to seasonal allergies. Well, my allergy test showed I didn't have any allergies! I had other things going on with me that the antihistamines I was taking were not helping. He told me to take 2 certain OTC nasal sprays one after the other, and that would help me breath. I did what he said, and I started breathing again with both nostrils the same day! I can't say how grateful I am to this man! He really deserves 10 stars! His staff is also very kind and helpful!
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- National Jewish Health
- Pediatrics - Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.