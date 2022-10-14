See All Allergists & Immunologists in Overland Park, KS
Overview

Dr. Randolph Malone, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Malone works at College Park Family Care - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overland Park
    11725 W 112th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 469-5452
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency



What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    

    

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2022
    This physician really knows his stuff and he is so NICE and PERSONABLE! I was very impressed with how much time he took to explain my symptoms, what caused them, and what plan of care he was going to do for me. I am an RN and have worked with countless doctors, both good and bad, so please take my review to heart when I say this physician is THE cream of the crop. I went into my appointment yesterday not having breathed properly for over 3 months, always stuffed up/runny nose/coughing, having attributed all this to seasonal allergies. Well, my allergy test showed I didn't have any allergies! I had other things going on with me that the antihistamines I was taking were not helping. He told me to take 2 certain OTC nasal sprays one after the other, and that would help me breath. I did what he said, and I started breathing again with both nostrils the same day! I can't say how grateful I am to this man! He really deserves 10 stars! His staff is also very kind and helpful!
    Jessica G — Oct 14, 2022
    
    About Dr. Randolph Malone, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497726814
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Pediatrics - Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randolph Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malone works at College Park Family Care - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Malone’s profile.

    Dr. Malone has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

