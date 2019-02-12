Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Falender Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center1320 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 202-1482Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked Dr. Lopez. He explained everything very well and was very clear with what to expect. His staff was also very friendly. I would recommend him and his office.
About Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780789719
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.