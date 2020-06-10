Dr. Randolph Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Randolph Jacobs, MD is a Dermatologist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
Oneil Skin Lipo Ctrkelly Oneil MD40971 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-1766
- 2 28120 Bradley Rd, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 672-7673
- 3 770 Magnolia Ave Ste 1C, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 672-7673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been suffering from a painful skin rash for over 5 months. My primary Dr referred me to to Dr. Jacobs. He is one of the best Dr's I've been to. He had a full diagnosis in about 1 minute. Very courteous and explained the disease, treatment and prescription were thoroughly explained. Exceptional physician. He will be my "go to" dermatologist from here on out. Thank you Dr. Jacobs.
About Dr. Randolph Jacobs, MD
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Hives, Scabies and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.