Dr. Randolph Holmes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Holmes works at PIH Health in Whittier, CA with other offices in La Habra, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.