Dr. Randolph Hemsath, MD

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randolph Hemsath, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Hemsath works at Boley Centers in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Seminole, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boley Centers
    647 34th Ave S Bldg 7, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 (727) 824-5745
    Debra Hemsath M.d. P.A.
    8383 Seminole Blvd Ste A, Seminole, FL 33772 (727) 562-6331
    Suncoast Behavioral Health Center
    4480 51st St W, Bradenton, FL 34210 (727) 642-3416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Randolph Hemsath, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700926391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randolph Hemsath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemsath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hemsath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hemsath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hemsath has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemsath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemsath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemsath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemsath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemsath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

