Dr. Leon Guerrero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph Leon Guerrero, MD
Overview
Dr. Randolph Leon Guerrero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phelan, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 936 Phelan Rd Ste F-1, Phelan, CA 92371 Directions (760) 868-6622
-
2
Heritage Medical Group12408 Hesperia Rd Ste 2, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 553-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leon Guerrero?
My husband and I have both seen Dr. Guerreo for the past 2 years for many conditions. I have always felt we had his full attention and focus and he always listened patiently. I especially appreciate the effort he makes to educate us on our conditions and treatments. The Phelan office is great; no long waits, easy people to work with and easy to get appointments.
About Dr. Randolph Leon Guerrero, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184689671
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon Guerrero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.