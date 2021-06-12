Dr. Randolph Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Gibbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Randolph Gibbs, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE.
Locations
Working in Collaboration with BCS Hand3201 University Dr E Ste 435, Bryan, TX 77802 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had hand surgery done by Dr Gibbs . Not only is he an excellent surgeon but is also one of the nicest people I have ever met. His staff is courteous and every visit I was met with kindness. Almost as important was being seen at my scheduled time.
About Dr. Randolph Gibbs, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053672675
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbs has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.