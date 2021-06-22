Dr. Randolph Geslani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geslani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Geslani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randolph Geslani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Geslani works at
Locations
1
Geslani Randolph S MD228 Plaza Dr Ste E, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 368-7260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has been my neurologist for over 10 years. He got me on the correct Epilepsy medicine. Highly recommend
About Dr. Randolph Geslani, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1760442057
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
