Dr. Randolph Frank, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Frank works at Randolph A Frank PC in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.