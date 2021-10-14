Dr. Randolph Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randolph Frank, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
Randolph A Frank Jr MD PC1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 304, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 351-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
Dr. Frank is warm and affable, but also focused. He gets to the most important info and is thoughtful about medications.
About Dr. Randolph Frank, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982614822
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
