See All Podiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Randolph Fish, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Randolph Fish, DPM

Podiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Randolph Fish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and Harbor Regional Health.

Dr. Fish works at Tacoma Diabetic Foot Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma
    4050 S 19th St Ste 202, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fish?

Photo: Dr. Randolph Fish, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Randolph Fish, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fish to family and friends

Dr. Fish's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fish

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Randolph Fish, DPM.

About Dr. Randolph Fish, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1063493559
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital
  • Harbor Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Randolph Fish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fish works at Tacoma Diabetic Foot Clinic in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fish’s profile.

Dr. Fish has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.