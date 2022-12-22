Overview

Dr. Randolph Ferlic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from University Of Iowa Iowa City, Ia and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ferlic works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.