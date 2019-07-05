Dr. Randolph Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randolph Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Randolph W Evans, MD1200 Binz St Ste 1370, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 930-2055
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Loved Dr Evans He's a great neurologist
About Dr. Randolph Evans, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1780684076
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.