Dr. Randolph Capri, MD
Dr. Randolph Capri, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Associates of Westlake1240 S Westlake Blvd Ste 205, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 495-0551
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been going to this groups clinic for over 15 years. I am perfectly happy in every way.
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1750340345
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Capri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capri works at
Dr. Capri has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Capri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.