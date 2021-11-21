See All Psychiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Randolph Baca, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randolph Baca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Baca works at Student Health And Counseling in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Los Ranchos, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of New Mexico Ems Consortium
    1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-2223
  2. 2
    Four Corners Mental and Behavioral Health PC
    6666 4th St Nw, Los Ranchos, NM 87107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 504-5505
  3. 3
    Psychiatry-Medical Director
    601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-8500
  4. 4
    5801 Osuna Rd NE Ste A106, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 504-5505

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 21, 2021
    I saw Dr. Baca in an inpatient setting and his knowledge of my disorder and his treatment of my disorder was by far a better job than any other doctor was able to do. I had gone 3 years with out of control psychotic symptoms, bipolar symptoms, PTSD symptoms, Anxiety symptoms, and Depression symptoms that had lead to 3 almost successful suicide attempts until Dr. Baca was able to find the underlying source of my mental health problems and then get me on the proper medication regiment. I am proud to say that since the last time he had to adjust my medication on an inpatient basis I haven't needed anymore hospitalizations and have in fact stayed as stable as possible with the help of my medications and noticing the warning signs that I need to see my psych provider sooner to avoid going entirely unstable to the point it would warrant a hospital stay. I have stayed out of inpatient care for 3 & 1/2 years now and will be at 4 years here in a few months. Thank you Dr. Baca.
    Cameron C. — Nov 21, 2021
    About Dr. Randolph Baca, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790982643
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Unmsom
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puget Sound
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randolph Baca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baca has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

