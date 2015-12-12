Dr. Randol Woolbright Jr, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolbright Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randol Woolbright Jr, DDS
Overview
Dr. Randol Woolbright Jr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Scottsburg, IN.
Dr. Woolbright Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsburg Dental Care214 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions (812) 297-5668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woolbright Jr?
Dr Woolbright is exceptional. He put me at ease and made me feel as if I had some control during my tooth extractions. He erased all the fears that I had about dental work. He is truly amazing.
About Dr. Randol Woolbright Jr, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1053437012
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolbright Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolbright Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Woolbright Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Woolbright Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolbright Jr works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolbright Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolbright Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolbright Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolbright Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.