Dr. Randol Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Randol Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH.
Locations
Internal Medical Center of Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-6015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr Kennedy... He was my mother’s attending during her brief stint at Akron General and his knowledge, patience, demeanor as well as bedside manner absolutely blew us away. My mother doesn’t speak a lot of English and is usually embarrassed about that so I always go with her and translate. I was lucky to be there during visiting hours and had the pleasure of meeting Dr Kennedy. Dr Kennedy went above and beyond to make my mother feel comfortable and laughing to the point where her limited English skills were not an obstacle at all. On top of that, he successfully identified an issue my mother was having that other doctors have been trying to figure out on her for a few years now with very little success. After only a day of doing exactly like Dr. Kennedy suggested, my mother went from agonizing pain to being completely pain free for the first time in what feels like forever. We were so impressed with Dr Kennedy that he is now our family PC.
About Dr. Randol Kennedy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.