Dr. Randi Tomasulo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Randi Tomasulo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Tomasulo works at Soundview Medical Associates in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group
    761 Main Ave Ste 201, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 838-4000
  2
    246 Post Rd E Fl 2, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 260-5016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Dec 13, 2021
    Dr. Tomasulo is so warm and intelligent you get a sense of security just being around her. Her calm gentle nature make sure unique in her approach. She really gets results when you’re struggling with issues such as menopausal weekend, diabetes and other metabolic issues.
    Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Randi Tomasulo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508980574
    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Drew U
    Dr. Randi Tomasulo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomasulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomasulo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomasulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomasulo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomasulo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomasulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomasulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

