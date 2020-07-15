Overview

Dr. Randi Rothstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Rothstein works at Northwell Rheumatology in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.