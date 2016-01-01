Dr. Randi Durden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randi Durden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randi Durden, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Durden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3749Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston2627 Chestnut Ridge Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 417-4945Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Hometown Pediatrics1595 Lake Front Cir # 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4116
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durden?
About Dr. Randi Durden, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1316212541
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, IA
- Memorial University Medical Center, Savannah, GA
- Memorial University Medical Center, Savannah, GA
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durden works at
Dr. Durden has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Durden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.