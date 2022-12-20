Dr. Randi Galli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randi Galli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randi Galli, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Hand Center2139 E Beechwood Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 383-6645Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Regional Hand Center720 W Main St Ste A, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 383-6642Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I always feel like he truly does listen & wants to ensure he is taking care of whatever is going on. His & his staff demeanor is awesome!
About Dr. Randi Galli, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1932184959
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|U Ala Birmingham Med Ctr|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA|U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO|University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Dr. Galli has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
