Overview

Dr. Randi Galli, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Galli works at Regional Hand Center in Fresno, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.