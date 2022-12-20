See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Randi Galli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Randi Galli, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (389)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Randi Galli, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Galli works at Regional Hand Center in Fresno, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Hand Center
    2139 E Beechwood Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 383-6645
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Regional Hand Center
    720 W Main St Ste A, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 383-6642
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Wrist Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Wrist Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Finger Clubbing Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • California Foundation for Medical Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 389 ratings
    Patient Ratings (389)
    5 Star
    (373)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Galli?

    Dec 20, 2022
    I always feel like he truly does listen & wants to ensure he is taking care of whatever is going on. His & his staff demeanor is awesome!
    Kimberley D. — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Randi Galli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Randi Galli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Galli to family and friends

    Dr. Galli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Galli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Randi Galli, MD.

    About Dr. Randi Galli, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932184959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|U Ala Birmingham Med Ctr|University of Alabama At Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA|U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO|University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randi Galli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galli has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    389 patients have reviewed Dr. Galli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Randi Galli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.