Dr. Randi Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randi Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Randi Connor, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Connor works at
Locations
-
1
Chatt Programm in Women's Oncology102 CENTRAL AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 266-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connor?
Dr Connor is very warm and friendly. She has a very loving/caring manner. She is an amazing doctor/specialist. I love her. She made me feel very comfortable throughout my visit/exam with her. She listens to all my concerns and needs. I prefer no other doctor for my care than Dr Connor.
About Dr. Randi Connor, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073801965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor works at
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Endometriosis, Hysteroscopy and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.