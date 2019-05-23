Dr. Randi Baculi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baculi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randi Baculi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randi Baculi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Baculi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Neurological Associates1050 N Belt Line Rd Ste 103, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 288-1038
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baculi?
it was a wonderful experience with the doctor the stuff they were so professional putting my mind at ease if you're looking for a doctor he it's a must.
About Dr. Randi Baculi, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801854914
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baculi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baculi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baculi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baculi works at
Dr. Baculi has seen patients for Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Autonomic Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baculi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baculi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baculi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baculi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baculi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.