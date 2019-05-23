Overview

Dr. Randi Baculi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Baculi works at North Texas Neurology in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Autonomic Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.