Dr. Randelon Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randelon Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randelon Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Specs Fndtn80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 210, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Had Colonoscopy following a positive Cologard test. Dr. Smith and staff very efficient and professional. Dr. Smith provided detailed summary post-procedure. I really wish I had skipped the Cologard test and done the Colonoscopy in the first place.
About Dr. Randelon Smith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790999753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.