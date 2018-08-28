Dr. Randell Braun, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randell Braun, DPM
Overview
Dr. Randell Braun, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Eastern Shore Foot Center PC1913 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 626-5065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Braun is Great! I saw her today for a broken fibula. She is very informative and knowledgeable. She and her staff are very courteous and friendly. I would highly recommend Dr. Braun at The Foot Center.
About Dr. Randell Braun, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Braun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Braun has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
