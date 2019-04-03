Dr. Randee Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randee Lipman, MD
Overview
Dr. Randee Lipman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack Med Ctr
Dr. Lipman works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Care925 N HILLSIDE ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 616-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
- Nmc Health
- Saint Luke Hospital
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lipman is an excellent, caring cardiologist. Recommend her to anyone who needs a cardiologist.
About Dr. Randee Lipman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1598701922
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipman works at
Dr. Lipman has seen patients for Hypotension, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipman speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.