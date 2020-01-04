Overview

Dr. Rande Lazar, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Lazar works at ENT Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN and Dyersburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.