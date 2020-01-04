See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Rande Lazar, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rande Lazar, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.

Dr. Lazar works at ENT Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN and Dyersburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Office
    791 Estate Pl, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 288-2452
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Bartlett Office
    2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 407, Bartlett, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 821-4300
  3. 3
    Chs-dyersburg Regional Medical Center
    1718 Parr Ave Ste D, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 288-2452

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jan 04, 2020
    The office on Estate is small and crowded. With that being said, I arrived in time to complete my new patient paperwork before my appointment time. I was called in at my time. Immediately seen by staff and shortly thereafter seen by the dr. He is very thorough and easy to talk with. He ordered tests to determine how to to treat my problem. I will continue to see him.
    Ray — Jan 04, 2020
    About Dr. Rande Lazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, French, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841378403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • City University NY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rande Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lazar speaks Cantonese, French, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

