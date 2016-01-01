Dr. Randall Zusman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zusman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Zusman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Zusman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Zusman works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7790Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zusman?
About Dr. Randall Zusman, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1083605646
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zusman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zusman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zusman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zusman works at
Dr. Zusman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zusman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zusman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zusman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zusman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zusman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.