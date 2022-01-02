Overview

Dr. Randall Wroble, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Wroble works at JIS Orthopedics in New Albany, OH with other offices in Saint Clairsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Runner's Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.