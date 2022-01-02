See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Albany, OH
Dr. Randall Wroble, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (40)
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randall Wroble, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.

Dr. Wroble works at JIS Orthopedics in New Albany, OH with other offices in Saint Clairsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Runner's Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    JIS Orthopedics New Albany
    7277 Smiths Mill Rd Ste 200, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 221-6331
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    JIS Orthopedics St. Clairsville
    45280 National Rd, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 604-8766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohio State University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Runner's Knee
Knee Dislocation
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Avulsion Fracture
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Fractured Lower Leg
Hand Fracture
Hip Bursitis
Hip Sprain
Knee Arthritis
Knee Deformity
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Malunion of Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Plantar Fasciitis
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
Subacromial Bursitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trochanteric Bursitis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 02, 2022
    I had my initial consultation with Dr. Wroble. I Will be having rotator cup surgery January 17, 2022. Dr. Wroble comes highly recommended as a superstar. I’m not too thrilled about having my first surgery ever but I am excited that Dr. Wroble will be my surgeon. He thoroughly explained the whole course of surgery and treatment with me and my wife, and answered any questions we had. I appreciate him. Thank you, Steven K.
    Steven Kinison — Jan 02, 2022
    About Dr. Randall Wroble, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750372876
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Sprts Med Orth C
    • Orthopedic Residency, University of Iowa
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Cornell University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wroble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wroble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wroble has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Runner's Knee and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wroble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wroble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wroble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wroble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wroble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

