Super Profile

Dr. Randall Weyrich, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randall Weyrich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Weyrich works at Select Physicians Alliance in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida E.N.T and Allergy
    5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 463-9245
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peritonsillar Abscess
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritonsillar Abscess
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randall Weyrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932167947
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Weyrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weyrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weyrich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weyrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weyrich works at Select Physicians Alliance in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weyrich’s profile.

    Dr. Weyrich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weyrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weyrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weyrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

