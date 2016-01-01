Dr. Randall Weyrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weyrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Weyrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Weyrich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Florida E.N.T and Allergy5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 463-9245Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randall Weyrich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
