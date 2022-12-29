Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenokur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Contra Costa Ear Nose & Throat365 Lennon Ln Ste 280, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 932-3112
Contra Costa Ent. Medical Assoc.2700 Grant St Ste 104, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 685-7400
Contra Costa ENT a division of BASS Medical Group2121 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 2, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 932-3112
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm just a layman but my impression was that Dr. Wenokur is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenokur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenokur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenokur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenokur has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenokur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wenokur speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenokur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenokur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenokur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenokur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.