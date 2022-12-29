See All Otolaryngologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Wenokur works at Contra Costa Ear Nose & Throat in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Contra Costa Ear Nose & Throat
    365 Lennon Ln Ste 280, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (925) 932-3112
    Contra Costa Ent. Medical Assoc.
    2700 Grant St Ste 104, Concord, CA 94520 (925) 685-7400
    Contra Costa ENT a division of BASS Medical Group
    2121 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 2, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (925) 932-3112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 29, 2022
    I'm just a layman but my impression was that Dr. Wenokur is an excellent doctor.
    David A. Smyth — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1669562427
    Education & Certifications

    UCLA Med Center
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenokur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wenokur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wenokur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wenokur has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenokur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenokur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenokur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenokur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenokur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

