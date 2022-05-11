Dr. Randall Weingarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Weingarten, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Weingarten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Weingarten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emergency Medicine Physicians3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-5000
-
2
Dupage Ent.10410 S Eastern Ave Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 617-9599
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weingarten?
Dr. Weingarten was the ONLY doctor (saw 4 other ENTs) that correctly diagnosed & removed my nasal polyps relieving my YEARS of suffering from terrible sinus & throat infections! He’s THE BEST!
About Dr. Randall Weingarten, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1376649012
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingarten works at
Dr. Weingarten has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.