Dr. Randall Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Webb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tanjua has been very consistent about returning calls, and communicating. I very seldom leave reviews, but his staff and overall professionalism has been great.
About Dr. Randall Webb, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1275560708
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Migraine and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
