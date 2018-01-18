See All Pediatricians in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Randall Uyeno, MD

Pediatrics
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randall Uyeno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Uyeno works at Allegro Pediatrics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Factoria
    4122 Factoria Blvd SE Ste 101, Bellevue, WA 98006 (425) 747-7202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Randall Uyeno, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730149980
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bowman Gray Sch Med Affil H
    Internship
    • Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Wright State U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Uyeno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uyeno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uyeno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uyeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyeno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyeno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uyeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uyeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

