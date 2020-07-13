Overview

Dr. Randall Tozer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Tozer works at Tozer Eye Center in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Drusen and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.