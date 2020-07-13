Dr. Randall Tozer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tozer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Tozer, MD
Dr. Randall Tozer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Randall K Tozer MD PC9811 N 95th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 947-4493
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery , in may 2020, and June 2020. The service was outstanding . The surgery from Dr. Tozer was fantastic, and the results better than I anticipated. I reccomend him very highly.
About Dr. Randall Tozer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne State University
- Miriam Hosp/Brown University
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
