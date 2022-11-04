Dr. Tent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Tent, DO
Overview
Dr. Randall Tent, DO is a Chiropractor in Novi, MI.
Dr. Tent works at
Locations
Diversified Health Services39595 W 10 Mile Rd Ste 112, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 477-0380
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter is a type 1 Diabetic and I have been an ICU nurse for 15 years and I know how to treat a diabetic but he gave me insight into the disease that I didn’t know and at first I was very skeptical with all the homeopathic meds he put my daughter on,. My daughter was in an out of the hospital for 6 months and no one could help us. So, we did what Dr Tent wanted and in 2 weeks she was at 75% of her self. And the second visit he took some meds away and then in 2 weeks my daughter was back at 100%. I thought she was going to die she was so thin and lost so much weight she could hardly stand. it broke my heart and God sent us to him and he through God showed us the way and now she is a mom and having a great time being one. Thanks Doctor Tent .
About Dr. Randall Tent, DO
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1205999364
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.