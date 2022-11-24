Dr. Randall Sipp, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Sipp, DMD
Overview
Dr. Randall Sipp, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Park, FL.
Dr. Sipp works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Dental at Lakeside2715 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 604-7774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sipp?
I have been going to Dr. Sipp for many years now. My favorite Dentist ever !! He always takes the time to explain and he's very patient making sure you're comfortable. Staff is pleasant and welcoming!!
About Dr. Randall Sipp, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1629134044
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipp accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sipp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sipp works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.