Overview

Dr. Randall Silver, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Silver works at Medical Clinic at Peach in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

